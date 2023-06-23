Liam Harrison is 100 percent sure Nathan Bendon-Seksan clash will deliver the goods

ONE Friday Fights 22 is set to showcase several thrilling striking battles, and Liam Harrison has his sights firmly set on a particular match-up featuring a debutant in the promotion.

While he acknowledges the return of notable fighters like Superlek and Sitthichai, as well as the rematch between Prajanchai and Sam-A for the interim strawweight Muay Thai world championship, there's another bout that has caught his attention.

On June 23, Seksan Or Kwanmuang returns to the Circle looking to continue his incredible win streak that he has built on ONE Championship’s weekly ONE Friday Fights series, hosted at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Seeking his fourth consecutive victory, Seksan will face British striker Nathan Bendon, who will be making his debut. Harrison was impressed by Bendon's performance in the Road to ONE UK Tournament and anticipates an exciting contest on fight night.

Whilst the fans may not be aware of Bendon, Liam Harrison believes he can pose a threat to Seksan. With ‘The Hitman’ naming this contest as his pick for ‘Fight of the Night’, he explained his decision in an interview with ONE Championship:

“It will 100 percent go off when Seksan starts trying to go to war with Bendon.”

While other match-ups may appear more enticing at first glance, Harrison's expertise in striking makes this fight one that should not be overlooked. It promises to be an exhilarating showdown that fans cannot afford to miss.

ONE Friday Fights 22 will air live and free via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel this Friday, June 23.

Poll : 0 votes