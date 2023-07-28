Liam Harrison admits he’s been struggling with kicks post-surgery: “My balance was all over the f*****g place”

In a recent video posted on his YouTube channel, Liam Harrison gave fans some insight into the last year of his career and the next steps he is planning to take.

After losing to Nong-O Hama at ONE on Prime Video 1, Harrison has been out with a severe knee injury that has ruined his plans for an early comeback this year.

Starting off the video by stating that he is already putting plans in place for his return, the path back to full fitness has been a long and frustrating one for the ‘Hitman’.

As a fighter that is usually found in the gym training or helping others when he isn’t competing at the highest level, time on the sidelines has been difficult for the Brit. Slowly and steadily taking each step through his recovery, Harrison knows that these things can’t be rushed, especially if he wants to come back as the same fighter.

In the video, Liam Harrison also shared details of what that process has looked like and the small hurdles that he has needed to clear along the way back to ONE Championship.

Having not put much strain on his legs for some time, ‘The Hitman’ recently started reintegrating kicks into his daily routines, with mixed results.

He shared:

“Yeah, popped some kicks back in this week, my balance was all over the fucking place. But, that was to be expected. I haven't kicked for like seven months now, so yeah, it felt good. Started with light kicks, upgraded to a few light body kicks.”

Watch the full video below:

Having challenged for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship back at ONE on Prime Video 1, Harrison now has his sights on the current titleholder, Jonathan Haggerty.