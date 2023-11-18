Liam Harrison admits he struggled with strict diet during his time on the sideline: “There were days that was just bad”

Liam Harrison has admittedly struggled to stick to a strict diet while sitting on the sidelines for the last year.

‘Hitman’ last stepped inside the Circle at ONE on Prime Video 1 in August 2022 for a co-main event clash with then-bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama.

It was Harrison’s first shot at a ONE world title. Tragically, things did not go according to plan. Just past the two-minute mark of the opening round, Harrison suffered a devastating knee injury.

In the end, Liam Harrison lost the bout via TKO, but that was the least of his concerns. In early 2023, Harrison underwent knee surgery and has since been laid up. That kind of time off has been a struggle for the ‘Hitman’ at times, particularly when it comes to sticking to a diet.

“Yeah, I struggled with that um, unfortunately,” Harrison said during an appearance on the Caffeine & Canines podcast. “We're clocking up all these steps and yeah I've got a nutritionist and dietitian who brought me up a little plan and, to be fair, these plans are great.”

“They're all really low calorie and stuff but there's certain times to eat and stuff like that and I'm never hungry. So I'm looking really on that aspect yeah. But overall, yeah, it was a bit of a struggle and there were days that was just bad.”

Though he may have had the occasional slip when it comes to eating clean, Liam Harrison has stayed active inside the gym any way he can as his knee continues to heal.

No official announcements have been made regarding his return to the Circle, but an early 2024 comeback appears to be on the cards.

Will you be excited to see the ‘Hitman’ back in action?