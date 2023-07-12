Liam Harrison aims to inspire people to be like the ‘Hitman’

At this stage in his career, Liam Harrison is still competing for the pure love of the game.

With over twenty years of martial arts competition at a high level behind him, the 37-year-old is still motivated to continue growing as a fighter and putting on performances for the fans.

For proof of this, all you need to do is take a look at his social media platforms whilst he has been recovering from the injuries he suffered last year at ONE on Prime Video 1.

Unable to return to full training and get back inside the circle, ‘The Hitman’ can’t stay away from the gym and has done whatever he can to stay sharp and keep helping the next generation of fighters that walk through the doors.

In a recent interview with LastBSTN, Harrison spoke about his mindset at this stage in his career and how he is motivated to keep competing thanks to the inspiration that he is able to provide each and every time he competes on the biggest stages possible.

Referencing the best comeback of his career, a fight of the year contender with Muangthai P.K. Saenchai in April last year, Liam Harrison said that the messages he receives after a performance like that get him fired up to keep on going:

“I want to be able to inspire people. I want people to think I wanna be like Liam Harrison. [I want people to go like remember] 'when Liam Harrison went up against Muangthai? I wanna do that'. I got so many messages after that fight, a lot of people, not even fighters, who said it just inspired them to do better in life and stuff like that.”

