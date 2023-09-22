Liam Harrison all-in for Superlek in superfight against Rodtang: “He’ll have an answer for everything”

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai contender ‘Hitman’ Liam Harrison is betting all his chips for Superlek Kiatmoo9 to beat Rodtang Jitmuangnon in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 34.

The upcoming blockbuster matchup between two world champions this Friday at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium has everyone holding their breaths in anticipation.

Liam Harrison, a one-time ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger, has given his best take on this legendary fight and why he believes Superlek Kiatmoo9 has the edge over the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion.

Speaking to ONE Championship, he predicted:

“I think Superlek is going to beat him. I think he’s a little bit sharper in every department, and he’ll have an answer for everything.”

Indeed, ‘Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9 is a lot more technical and sharper than Rodtang in terms of his striking and pace.

The ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion also packs a significant amount of power in his kicks and elbows - as we witnessed in his last three bouts this year - to finish opponents within the first three rounds.

Moreover, his footwork and ring awareness is masterful. He constantly moves in and out of the pocket so it’s very rare for him to get hit by a counter. In regards to Rodtang, the Thai superstar is more explosive and not at all as patient in his striking as Superlek.

His indestructible ‘iron chin’ is another important thing to consider. He walks through punches like nothing and closes the distance without regard to his well-being or safety. In this fight, he might approach things differently, perhaps with more patience and caution, but as we’ve seen from his previous fights, he’s just a ticking time bomb.

Unfortunately, Superlek won’t be fighting for Rodtang’s belt since coming in 5 pounds past the flyweight limit last night. Thankfully, a catchweight fight has been agreed upon so the fight is still on!

Watch Rodtang vs. Superlek this Friday, September 22 at 8:30 am EDT on ONE Championship’s free YouTube channel.