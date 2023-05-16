Liam Harrison in awe of Roberto Soldic’s power and Zebaztian Kadestam’s heart 

Former bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger Liam Harrison made the trip to Colorado to experience ONE Fight Night 10 in the flesh.

With the promotion making its highly anticipated on-ground debut in the United States, several fighters on the roster were in attendance at the venue for fight week activities, including the Leeds striking sensation.

Whilst he is currently recovering from the injuries that he suffered in his last fight against Nong-O Hama last year, Harrison started to get the itch to get back inside the circle after watching some of the incredible contests that took place.

One of the most exciting matchups on the card was between welterweight knockout artists Zebaztian Kadestam and Roberto Soldic.

Kadestam proved that he is still the most dangerous guy in the division by stopping the former KSW double champion early in the second round.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Liam Harrison gave his thoughts on the fight and praised both guys for their performances:

“[Zebaztian Kadestam] was up against it in that first round. He was taking some massive combinations from Soldic, but he came back in round two and totally flipped it and ended up knocking him out.”

Roberto Soldic has had a difficult start to life in ONE Championship after joining the promotion last year. ‘Robocop’ will be back looking for his first win inside the circle and fans can expect a hungrier Soldic than ever before.

