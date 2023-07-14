Liam Harrison blasts the pads, “not far off” from starting a proper training camp

Liam Harrison shared a training video of him looking sharp while hitting pads ahead of his highly-anticipated comeback.

In August 2022, Harrison attempted to capitalize on his two-fight winning streak by dethroning then-champion Nong-O Hama for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title. Unfortunately for ‘Hitman,’ Nong-O had other plans and secured a first-round TKO by leg kicks.

In the aftermath of his world championship loss, Harrison was told he needed knee surgery to recover from the damage implemented by Nong-O. Several months later, the former multi-time Muay Thai world champion is scheduled to return later this year.

Liam Harrison recently provided an update on Instagram regarding his recovery status. The social media post featured a video of him training with the caption saying:

“Training today 5 months post surgery …Slowly getting back to where I was …not quite ready to start a fight camp just yet but not far off @johngillies123 @andybadco1 #muaythai #padwork #rehab @yokkao @gymking”

Liam Harrison plans to return to action in October. Although his next opponent is not official, ‘Hitman’ hopes to secure a fight against ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty or a number one contender matchup.

At 37 years old, Harrison still has the skills and desire to become a world champion. The question is, how will his knee injury affect the rest of his career? By the looks of his social media video, ‘Hitman’ seems to be returning to peak shape.

Only time will tell if Harrison can complete his comeback story with a fairytale ending by securing a world title in ONE.