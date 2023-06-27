Liam Harrison calls Superlek flyweight Muay Thai ‘king of the division’ after immense KO

After watching the events of ONE Friday Fights 22 play out, Liam Harrison left his followers and fans with one message.

In the last fight of the evening, ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 made his return to Muay Thai in emphatic fashion. Already proving himself to be the best kickboxer at this weight class, the champ has not got his eyes set on establishing his dominance in Muay Thai.

Closing the show at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, the Thai striker made it a short night at the office for his opponent Nabil Anane. At 6 ft 2, Anane is huge for the weight class but the champ took this advantage away from him, chopping his opponent down with body shots that led to the finish in the opening round.

On his Instagram Stories after the event, ‘The Hitman’ had some bold claims to get off his chest about the ONE flyweight Muay Thai division.

Whilst the world championship currently belongs to Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Liam Harrison had this to say after watching Superlek rack up another impressive victory:

“Let’s be honest, Superlek is the king of the division. And we all know it.”

Superlek and Rodtang were set to meet at ONE Fight Night 8 with the ONE flyweight kickboxing world championship on the line but the fight didn’t take place after ‘The Iron Man’ withdrew due to an injury.

Whilst this dream matchup is one the fans all want to see, it appears that Superlek may have other plans after calling out the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty.

ONE Friday Fights 22 is available to watch back for free via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel.

