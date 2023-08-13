Liam Harrison certain Superlek will beat Rodtang in their much-awaited megafight: “I have no doubt in my mind” 

British striking superstar Liam Harrison is backing Superlek Kiatmoo9 to come out on top in his long-awaited superfight with ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

On September 22, Rodtang will return to put his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title on the line against ‘The Kicking Machine’ in a showdown that fans have been clamoring to see for years. Originally, the two were scheduled to square off in March, but ‘The Iron Man’ was forced to withdraw due to an injury sustained in training.

Since then, both fighters had appeared to be dismissive of rescheduling the high-stakes superfight. Fortunately, fight fans won’t have to wait much longer as the pair will headline ONE Friday Fights 34 next month.

Following the announcement, practically everyone has levied their prediction for the champion vs. champion showdown. That includes high-octane fan favorite Liam Harrison who offered his take on the impending scrap. Though to be fair, the ‘Hitman’ may be a tad biased.

“Listen, Superlek is my training partner and I have no doubt in my mind that Superlek will beat this man [Rodtang],” Harrison said during a live stream while attending ONE Fight Night 10 in May.

Rodtang and Superlek both walk into the bout undefeated in the art of eight limbs inside the circle, ‘The Iron Man’ sitting at 12-0 while ‘The Kicking Machine’ maintain a record of 8-0. Both fighters have also added wins in kickboxing, making them two of the most versatile fighters in all of ONE Championship.

Who do you see coming out on top when Rodtang and Superlek finally step inside the circle?

You can catch ONE Friday Fights live and for free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel on September 22.