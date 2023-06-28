Liam Harrison chips in on ‘ridiculous’ Nathan Bendon-Seksan clash: “I thought Nathan would’ve knocked him out”

Going into ONE Friday Fights 22, Liam Harrison called one fight as his pick for the ‘under the radar’ fight of the night.

After his appearance on the Road to ONE UK tournament, Harrison was left impressed by Nathan Bendon who stepped inside the ring this past weekend for his promotional debut.

Attempting to stop the forward momentum of Seksan Or Kwanmuang was always going to be a tough task, especially for a debut, but Bendon lived up to the hype that ‘The Hitman’ put on him.

With a high-pace first round, the Brit had the better of the exchanges, piling on the pressure to try and get the finish. But his veteran opponent was able to hang in there and make it to the second round.

As Bendon slowed down, Seksan began to ramp up his output, taking control of the fight in the second and third rounds to secure a unanimous decision victory after the final bell.

Bringing his current win streak to four consecutive victories at ONE’s Friday Fights series, Seksan proved why he is still competing at such a high level by weathering a storm and taking control of the fight when it could’ve slipped away from him.

Liam Harrison was impressed by Bendon’s gutsy performance that made it an incredible fight to watch for the fans.

On his Instagram story, he praised both men for delivering a great fight and stated that the result could’ve been different had the Brit got more time to prepare:

“Nathan versus Seksan. That was ridiculous. I thought Nathan would’ve knocked him out in the first round. It was always going to be a tough ask for Nathan, he was on holiday like three weeks ago.”

ONE Friday Fights 22 is available in full for free via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel.

