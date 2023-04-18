Liam Harrison claims stresses of being a promoter are worse than a fighter’s

Liam Harrison was candid about the stress of being a promoter.

Harrison recently expanded his versatility in the fight business by becoming a promoter. The ONE Championship bantamweight Muay Thai fighter started a promotion called Hitman Fight League. The promotion held its first event on April 15, featuring kickboxing and Muay Thai bouts at the professional and amateur levels.

‘Hitman’ posted a video on Instagram where he was asked about the stress of being a promoter. The Leeds native responded by saying:

“Worse than being a fighter. F*cking h*ll, mate. It’s worse, much worse. When I’m fighting, I’m only worrying about myself. I’m worrying about all the fighters here. I’m worry about what if someone pulls out. What if this happens? What if that happens? It’s not just all on me like when I’m training for a fight. There’s other moving parts, pretty sure as soon as the fights get going, I’ll be smooth sailing from there, I hope.”

Watch Liam Harrison discuss the stress of being a promoter below:

Is Liam Harrison still an active fighter?

When Liam Harrison isn’t running Hitman Fight League or Muay Thai seminars, the 37-year-old is still an active fighter for ONE Championship. He last fought in August 2022, falling short against Nong-O Hama for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai World Championship. The fight ended in the first round when Nong-O severely damaged Harrison’s leg with kicks.

Harrison was forced into surgery due to injuries suffered against Nong-O. Now that he’s wrapping up rehab, ‘Hitman’ has returned to training and plans to fight again in September.

Poll : 0 votes