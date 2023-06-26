Liam Harrison confident Prajanchai back to his best after title triumph over Sam-A

After previewing the match-up with high hopes for Prajanchai PK Saenchai, Liam Harrison was impressed by what he saw from the Thai striker at ONE Friday Fights 22.

Stepping inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium to face off with Sam-A Gaiyanghadao in a rematch nearly two years on from their previous meeting, the former divisional king didn’t take too long to settle into a rhythm.

Having defeated Sam-A via majority decision last time out, Prajanchai made a statement this time around, stopping his opponent with a devastating elbow strike that sent him crashing to the canvas face down.

The 28-year-old has now produced back-to-back victories since his TKO loss to world champion Joseph Lasiri, booking a rematch with the champion when he returns by claiming the interim ONE strawweight world championship.

With victory comes defeat and whilst Prajanchai stole all the headlines, it was a tough night for Sam-A, who saw his momentum end in ruthless fashion.

After hyping up the match-up ahead of the event, Liam Harrison had a lot of praise for Prajanchai as well as stating that his opponent may have his best years behind him at this stage.

On his Instagram story, ‘The Hitman’ gave his thoughts on the fight and both men's performances.

“I thought Prajanchai looked great," said Harrison. "Maybe Sam-A seems to be getting old now. 40-year-old, 400 fights. Probably time to hang it up. It was a bit of a shame to see him go out like that but Prajanchai looked back to his best.”

