Liam Harrison couldn’t believe his own reflection after surgery: “Where has my f*****g leg gone?”

At long last, Liam Harrison is putting plans on place for his return to the ONE Championship circle.

With over twenty years of experience under his belt, ‘The Hitman’ never goes too long without fights. And that mentality has seen him rack up over hundred fights at the top level of the sport.

The 37-year-old, unfortunately, has been forced to sit on the sidelines throughout the year due to a significant injury that he suffered in his last fight.

Facing off against then-dominant bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama at ONE on Prime Video 1, the Brit was stopped in the opening round due to the damage that was done to his knee.

Since his unsuccessful title challenge, Harrison has been doing everything he can to ensure that when he makes his comeback, he is back even better than before.

In a recent video posted on his YouTube channel, Liam Harrison reflected on the recovery process that he has been going through now that it is coming to an end. Describing just how significant his injuries were, ‘The Hitman’ shared his initial reaction to stepping back in the gym for the first time after the fight:

“When I first came back, all my muscle was wasted away. And when I looked at myself in the mirror, I was like where has my fucking leg gone? And getting the proper training in and stuff like that. It was fucking tough.”

Watch the full video below:

With big plans to face bantamweight Muay Thai champ Jonathan Haggerty in an all-British showdown in the near future, Harrison’s comeback is sure to be a huge moment in his storied career.