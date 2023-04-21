Liam Harrison demonstrates the fundamentals of hitting a knee strike

Not only is ONE bantamweight Muay Thai actionman Liam Harrison one of the most ferocious strikers in the sport today, but he might also be one of the best teachers. 'The Hitman', as seen in many clips of his seminars and classes he conducts back home in England and around the world, is quite the cerebral tactician.

To encourage fans and practitioners to enroll in his online classes, Harrison willingly shares some really effective techniques online. In a recent one he uploaded on Instagram, the fighting Englishman showed how to land a sharp elbow strike off of a switch-knee to the body. He even accompanied the instructional with actual footage of himself doing the combination in a live fight.

Here's the video:

"Tried tested true…every detail covered to take your game to the next level."

It's safe to say that Liam Harrison understands body mechanics and how to exploit them in a fight more than the average person. The way he misdirected his opponent's attention by hitting the knee to the body while also parrying the left hand to create an opening for the elbow is just pure genius.

At the moment, Liam Harrison is nursing his recently-repaired knee. Needless to say, fans can't wait until Liam Harrison laces the gloves once again. On his arduous road to recovery, Harrison surprisingly chose not to be on the sidelines completely. Instead, he opted to train his upper body while his knee heels:

"Monday grind. Wasn’t easy after running riot around Reaperbahn for 2 days, but we got it done #mondaygrind"

One fan who goes by @_willak asked 'The Hitman' about his recovering limb:

"Hows your leg liam?"

In response to this, Liam Harrison gave a health update and revealed a possible return in the future:

"@_willak on the mend mate working hard daily with my rehab I’ll be back by the summer time

True to his reputation of being ONE Championship's resident "Comeback King", Harrison is making a valiant effort to return inside the Circle as soon as he can. Here's to hoping that 'The Hitman' gets to dazzle the crowd once again with his exciting brand of technical brawling.

