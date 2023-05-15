Liam Harrison demonstrates how to land the perfect treble kicks

Liam Harrison broke down how to land double and treble consecutive leg kicks in a fight.

Harrison is a 3x Muay Thai world champion who utilizes his experience to conduct seminars and training videos. ‘Hitman’ showcased a highlight of his ONE Championship fight against Rodlek PK Saenchai before breaking down the double and treble leg kick attacks. After showing the highlight on Instagram, the 37-year-old broke down the technique by saying:

“We’re gonna throw the first low kick as almost a set up, expecting it to be blocked. So, for me, if I throw that leg kick, Andy blocks it, and I’m gonna block them. I go again and then again straight after. The first ones are only 30% or 40%, you’re trying to draw that block out of him, especially if you’ve already hurt the leg…”

Liam Harrison made his ONE Championship debut in December 2018. After losing back-to-back featherweight fights, the Leeds native moved down to bantamweight. Since then, he’s found success with wins against Mohammed Bin Mahmoud and Muangthai PK Saenchai.

‘Hitman’ last fought in August 2022 against Nong-O Hama for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship. Nong-O showcased his world-class kicking skills with a first-round finish after crippling Harrison. The 37-year-old suffered a severe knee injury, leading to surgery and a lengthy recovery process.

Liam Harrison has recently completed his recovery process. He resumed his seminar tour and plans to fight again later this year. The 3x Muay Thai world champion hopes to return in September against a ranked bantamweight opponent.

Poll : 0 votes