Liam Harrison displays an efficient way of landing a knee-to-elbow combo

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai legend Liam Harrison is one of the most experienced Muay Thai veterans who are still active today. Debuting as a professional way back in the '90s, 'The Hitman' has pretty much done it all and seen it all. His wealth of experience and knowledge in the Art of Eight Limbs makes him a cut above the rest of the elite active fighters today.

If you don't believe us, just check out Liam Harrison's many instructional videos posted on Instagram. All clips link up to his massive library of online classes. As it happens, the 37-year-old legend shares his trade secrets with the world as much as he does at his home gym in Leeds, England.

In a recent video, we saw 'The Hitman' broke down a few of his tried-and-tested techniques, as seen in live fights. Two were well-timed led sweeps while another was a devastating knee-elbow combination.

Here's the post. The first two were the leg sweeps while the third one featured the knee-to-elbow strike:

"Weekend tekkers brought to you by liamharrisontraining.com. Finally back in a position now where I can film some solid new content too now my injuries are clearing up so look out for that in the coming weeks 👊🏻 link in bio #muaythai #liamharrisontraining #muaythaicoach #nakmuay"

It's remarkable how Liam Harrison can go from slickster to absolute berzerker at any moment in a fight. His deep knowledge of Muay Thai techniques allows him to time his opponents' footwork so he can execute his slick leg sweeps. It must be noted that the second slide of the post showed Harrison leg-sweeping the legendary Saenchai, an all-time great and a master of leg sweeps.

His elbow strike off of a knee-to-the-body, however, is the perfect combination of timing and brute force. Anyone on the receiving end of it will surely be in trouble.

Liam Harrison is currently on break while recovering from injury but has announced that he will make his much-awaited comeback in ONE Championship later this year. Here's to hoping that brings his leg sweeps and elbow strikes to dazzle the fans once again.

Poll : 0 votes