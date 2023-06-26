Liam Harrison dissects Nathan Bendon-Seksan firefight: “Bendon did f*****g great”

After watching him make his way into ONE Championship via the Road to ONE UK tournament, Liam Harrison had high hopes for Nathan Bendon at ONE Friday Fights 22.

The Brit made his debut inside the ring at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, attempting to stop the momentum of Seksan Or Kwanmuang. Whilst he was unable to walk away with a huge upset victory, Bendon proved that he belongs on the roster, producing a great fight against the Thai striker.

In the lead-up to the fight, Harrison put a spotlight on the matchup as one that might go under the radar but was sure to produce one of the best fights of the night. Truly, it lived up to the hype.

Seksan got his hand raised via unanimous decision after a back-and-forth war that saw Bendon start the fight on top with his opponent picking up the pace in the latter rounds to secure the win.

With a fourth consecutive win and performance bonus at ONE Championship’s Friday Fights events, Seksan continued his incredible run. However, that didn’t stop Liam Harrison from singing the praises for the debuting superstar, Bendon.

On his Instagram story, ‘The Hitman’ gave his take on the fight:

“He started great, but the second round, when Seksan started pouring it on, if you’re not fully fit, you’ve lost weight quick, you’ve only had three weeks to train, it’s always going to be a tough fight. But I thought Brandon did f*****g great. I thought he was really going to put it away in the first round.”

