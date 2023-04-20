Liam Harrison doesn’t see anyone beating Nong-O, including Jonathan Haggerty

At ONE Fight Night 9, dominant bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama will take on the newest contender in his division, Jonathan Haggerty.

The former flyweight world champion recently made the move up a weight class to test himself against some fresh competition.

At ONE on Prime Video 4 in November last year, Haggerty announced his bantamweight arrival with a close majority decision win over Russia’s Vladimir Kuzmin.

The division’s titleholder has produced a run of 10 consecutive wins, with his last five all being finishes. That run hasn’t left many contenders left. In need of fresh blood for his dominant reign to continue, upsteps ‘The General’ to try his hand at one of the toughest tasks in combat sports.

At the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on April 21, Haggerty will challenge for the world championship in the main event. One of the champion’s previous opponents is still feeling the effects of his encounter with Nong-O, ‘The Hitman’ Liam Harrison.

At ONE on Prime Video 1 in August last year, Harrison was defeated by the dominant titleholder in the first round. In an interview with The MMA Superfan, he gave his prediction for the upcoming world championship matchup in his division:

“I hope he [Jonathan] does win it, obviously it would be amazing for him, for his career, to get a title, two weights, but I don’t see anyone beating Nong-O at that division to be honest with you.”

Watch the full interview below:

Jonathan Haggerty will face the Thai star in the main event of ONE Fight Night 9 on April 21. The entire card will air live and for free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

