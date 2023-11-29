Liam Harrison dreams of opportunity to share the Circle with ‘one of his favorites’ in Seksan

British striking sensation Liam Harrison hopes to one day share the Circle with Muay Thai legend Seksan Or Kwanmuang.

On January 12, Harrison will compete for the first time in over a year when he welcomes former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion John Lineker to the art of eight limbs.

Before making his highly anticipated return, ‘Hitman’ sat down with the South China Morning Post to discuss his long-awaited return and one man in particular whom he would love to step inside the Circle with before wrapping up his combat sports career.

“So I think there’s some fights out there for me,” Liam Harrison said. “But what really excites me is Seksan, and I don't say that out of disrespect, I say it out of love and admiration because he's a f*cking legend and he's been one of my favorites for years.”

Making his promotional debut at the inaugural ONE Friday Fights event in January, Seksan has scored seven straight wins inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

His victory over Karim Bennoui in November was his 200th career victory, and it only proves just what he brings to the global stage every time he laces on the 4-ounce gloves.

Liam Harrison is focused on fun fights instead of world titles

With more than 20 years in the fight game, Liam Harrison knows that his time in the sport is beginning to wind down.

With that in mind, the former multi-time Muay Thai world champion is determined to spend his remaining time competing in entertaining and intriguing fights rather than chasing world titles.

Speaking about the possibility of once again competing for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai title, currently held by fellow Brit Jonathan Haggerty, Harrison said:

“I'd love to have done that, but like thinking logically: Is that even going to be a chance now? I think there are other great fights for me out there. I'm not even bothered about fighting for the title.”

