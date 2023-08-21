Liam Harrison excited to watch special rules striking match between Xiong Jing Nan and Wondergirl: “This will be really interesting”

Fiery British striker Liam Harrison is highly interested in watching the special rules striking match between top women fighters Xiong Jing Nan and Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak next month.

The match between ‘The Panda’ and ‘Wondergirl’ is part of ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video on September 29 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

As per published reports, the scheduled strawweight special rules striking match will see the protagonists only allowed to use punches while sporting four-ounce gloves. Kicks, knees and elbows are prohibited, with the match scored under ONE Championship’s kickboxing and Muay Thai rules with a 10-point must system.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Liam Harrison said he is intrigued by the setting that Xiong and ‘Wondergirl’ are going to battle in and cannot wait to witness it, saying:

“This will be really interesting. Xiong is really strong and very aggressive. She’ll use that very well. I don’t know how Nat will cope under that pressure, but I think it’ll be very interesting to see the striking unfold in 4-ounce gloves.”

35-year-old Xiong was last in action in October 2022, when she successfully defended the ONE women’s strawweight mixed martial arts world title over atomweight queen Angela Lee by unanimous decision in their all-champion title clash.

She currently holds an impressive record of 9-1 under ONE, with four of her wins coming by way of knockout.

‘Wondergirl,’ 24, for her part, is a two-time Thailand national Muay Thai champion and owns 35 wins as a Muay Thai and kickboxing professional fighter.

ONE Fight Night 14 is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.