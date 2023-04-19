Liam Harrison expects rough fight for Jonathan Haggerty against Nong-O Hama

ONE Championship bantamweight Muay Thai fighter, ‘Hitman’ Liam Harrison will be keeping a close eye on a massive fight happening this weekend between reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama and former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion, ‘The General’, Jonathan Haggerty.

Nong-O and Haggerty will lock horns at ONE Fight Night 9 this Friday night, April 21 from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event will stream live and absolutely free to fans in the United States and Canada via Amazon Prime.

Up for grabs will be bragging rights and Nong-O’s bantamweight Muay Thai belt.

Harrison, who fought Nong-O for the belt himself not too long ago, admits he will be watching intently from afar. The 37-year-old veteran believes Haggerty will have a rough time, despite being in a similar situation to Alaverdi Ramazanov, who was stopped by Nong-O in the Thai’s most recent fight.

In an interview with YouTube channel, The MMA Superfan, Harrison compared Haggerty and Ramazanov and noted the similarities.

‘Hitman’ said:

“Johathan’s got very good movement, he’s got this in and out, but Alaverdi, who Nong-O just beat, he’s also got very good movement, he’s also very good at being in and out and Nong-O destroyed him.”

Indeed, Ramazanov did quite well against Nong-O for the first couple of rounds before the defending world champion took over. Whether or not Haggerty will suffer the same fate remains to be seen.

Fans will get the answers this Friday night when Nong-O Hama puts the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title on the line against Jonathan Haggerty.

