Liam Harrison explains why nerves in a fight are ‘a gift that makes you a little bit sharper’

Muay Thai sensation Liam Harrison believes that the nerves he feels just before a fight make him that much better inside the Circle.

With more than two decades in the sport and 90 career wins, Harrison still admits to feeling nervous ahead of every fight, but he does not see that as a negative.

Instead, the multi-time Muay Thai world champion suggested that those nerves make him that much better on fight night.

“I don't know any fighter out there who will say they're not getting nervous before a fight, you've just got to know what nerves are, a gift that makes you a little bit sharper,” Harrison said on an episode of Caffeine & Canines. “They make you that little bit on edge, a little bit better, and I always find the closer you are to the edge, you fight better.”

Liam Harrison quickly became a fan favorite following his promotional debut despite suffering back-to-back losses.

He bounced back and earned a pair of sequential first-round knockouts against Mohammad Bin Mahmoud and Muangthai PK Saenchai to score his first ONE world title opportunity against then-bantamweight Muay Thai titleholder Nong-O Hama.

“I've had loads of fights where I think, ‘Oh this one’s gonna be easy,’ and then you get the fear a little bit, and then I'm nervous here and there when you're off certain fights like that,” Harrison added. “I always find that you'd fight your best during those times.”

Tragically, ‘Hitman’ suffered a knee injury in the first round resulting in his defeat.

Since then, Harrison has been sidelined after undergoing knee surgery earlier this year. Harrison has remained active in the gym and is nearing his highly anticipated return, though no official announcement has been made as of yet.

Who would you like to see Harrison square off with when he makes his long-awaited return to the Circle?