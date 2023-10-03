Liam Harrison hails young phenom Smilla Sundell 'the best female fighter on the planet'

Liam Harrison and various other fighters praised Smilla Sundell after her latest win.

On Friday, September 29, Sundell defended her ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world title for the first time. The 18-year-old phenom dominated Allycia Hellen Rodrigues over three rounds before securing a TKO win to put an exclamation point on her impressive performance.

Sundell’s win against Rodrigues also earned her a $50,000 performance bonus.

Following her win at ONE Fight Night 14, ‘The Hurricane’ shared a long message on Instagram thanking everyone who has helped her along the way. She concluded her social media post by saying:

“Thank you everyone for your support online and offline it helps me a lot it gets me going and gives me motivation🥰Thank you for this time Singapore, hope to see you soon again😉”

Smilla Sundell’s humble statement led to her Instagram comment section being filled with praise from fans and fighters, including the following people:

“The best female fighter on the planet 🔥” - Liam Harrison

“No one is beating @smilla_fairtex the best female fighter in the world 🌍👑” - George Jarvis

“Amazing work Princess, your only going to get stronger and better🫶🏻✨” - Clubber Clancy

“👏👏🔥🔥 yes!!!!!” - Martin Nguyen

Twitter comments

Smilla Sundell made her ONE Championship debut in February 2022, defeating Diandra Martin with a third-round knockout in a catchweight (58 kg) Muay Thai bout.

Two months later, Sundell made history by becoming the youngest world champion in promotional history with a unanimous decision win against Jackie Buntan. She then took a year off to evolve as a fighter before returning earlier this year.

On May 26, Sundell secured a unanimous decision win against Milana Bjelogrlic in a kickboxing bout, which showcased her versatility. ‘The Hurricane’ extended her overall undefeated promotional record to 4-0 last Friday by taking out Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

Smilla Sundell’s latest win and the rest of ONE Fight Night 14 can be seen for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Expand Tweet

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermall Charlo: Sportskeeda MMA's round-by-round live results and news updates