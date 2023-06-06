Liam Harrison impressed by Regian Eersel’s comeback in last fight: 'Never count him out'

Liam Harrison is confident that Regian Eersel will leave the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium this Friday, June 9, with the divisional strap resting on his shoulder.

The two-sport world champion puts his Muay Thai gold on the line versus promotional newcomer Dmitry Menshikov in the main event of ONE Fight Night 11, set to go down at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

There isn't a grander stage for the Sityodtong Amsterdam native to go 10-0 in the promotion, and Harrison firmly believes that this will be the case once the spectacle comes to an end this week.

Even if Menshikov does trouble the divisional king in the earlier rounds, the Leeds striking icon feels 'The Immortal' will have enough in his tank to rally in the later rounds.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Harrison shared:

“He proved against Sinsamut [Klinmee] to never count him out, as he was three rounds down and still found a way to win with the killer body shot.”

'Hitman' was referring to Regian Eersel's knockout of the Venum Training Camp athlete this past March.

After claiming the inaugural world title against the Thai via a tight split decision last year, the Dutch-Surinamese ran it back and earned a highlight-reel finish inside the Thai capital.

However, Sinsamut made life difficult for the defending king before the match-winning blow occurred in round four.

Fans eager to catch Regian Eersel in action can tune in to ONE Fight Night 11. Those in North America with an active Amazon Prime membership can watch the spectacle live and for free.

