Liam Harrison indicates ‘goal at the minute’ is to be able to continue smashing pads

At 37 years of age, Liam Harrison has lived and breathed martial arts for most of his life.

Dedicating his life to the endless pursuit of perfection in striking, ‘Hitman’ is in his element when he’s stepping inside the circle or putting hours in at the gym. With over 100 fights to his name, competition and constant evolution are all that he knows, as evident by the last calendar year of his career.

At ONE on Prime Video 1, the Brit suffered one of the toughest losses of his career, being stopped by the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai champion at the time, Nong-O Hama.

After suffering severe multiple knee injuries, Harrison is yet to return due to the setbacks he faced on the night in 2022, forcing him to watch ONE Championship from the sidelines.

Despite doing everything that he possibly can to stay in shape, adapt his training and continue to help young fighters in the gym, there’s nothing like competing for Liam Harrison, who is still carefully making his way back to full fitness one step at a time.

Though he is always giving back some of his experience to those around him, Harrison admitted in an interview with LastBSTN that watching his fellow fighters go to work has left him feeling jealous.

Counting down the days until he can full return to normal training, ‘Hitman’ said:

“So I’m looking at all these guys that are giving me inspiration to push through the rehab and get myself back in that position where I can get myself back into smashing pads myself. So yeah. That’s the goal at the minute.”

Watch the full interview below: