Liam Harrison looks back on Nong-O world title fight: “It just ended in complete disaster”

Liam Harrison is one of the toughest strikers around, but Nong-O Hama reminded him that there are always levels to Muay Thai.

The British star challenged then-world champion Nong-O for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title at ONE on Prime Video 1 in August 2022 in Singapore.

Harrison’s shot at glory, however, didn’t go as planned. Nong-O caused catastrophic damage to his legs, that Harrison was forced to undergo surgery to repair his knee and sit out for more than a year.

In an interview with LastBSTN, Harrison said he’s recovering from the knee injury he sustained at ONE on Prime Video.

“I’m injured at the minute, so my next goal is just to get my rehab done, get myself back in fighting shape. Obviously, I fought Nong-O for the ONE Championship title, and it just ended in complete disaster. I’m still injured now from that, and I’m on my way to recovery from it.”

Harrison, a three-time Muay Thai world champion, was on high momentum when he challenged Nong-O for the gold in ONE Championship’s first Amazon card.

After knocking out Mohammed Bin Mahmoud and Muangthai PK Saenchai in successive matches, Harrison had the biggest opportunity of his career when he took on Nong-O.

That match, however, caused career-altering damage to his knees.

Nevertheless, Harrison looks sharp on his recovery and is now looking at a probable return this October.

There’s no word yet on who Harrison will face in his return, but there are strong rumors that he could probably take on the new ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty in an all-British bout.

Watch Harrison's entire interview below:

