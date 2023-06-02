Liam Harrison looks back at two of his best comeback wins

Liam Harrison showcased a throwback of two comeback wins throughout his fighting career.

Before joining ONE Championship, Harrison collected Muay Thai championships and intriguing stories worldwide. Once he signed with ONE, the long-lasting memories continued adding to his resume, especially his most recent win against Nong-O Gaiyanghadao.

In April 2022, Harrison overcame a couple of knockdowns to secure a first-round knockout against Muangthai PK Saenchai. ‘Hitman’ referenced the comeback win in a recent Instagram video, which also displayed an unknown fight from earlier in his career. The social media post was captioned:

“Getting booted in the face and dragging myself off the floor to win x2 … 19 years apart #muaythai #headkick #comeback”

Liam Harrison started his ONE tenure with two consecutive losses in the featherweight division. He decided to move down to bantamweight, leading to back-to-back knockout wins. ‘Hitman’ cashed in on his success with a world title shot against then ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama in August 2022, which didn’t go as planned for the Leeds native.

Nong-O utilized his vicious leg kicks and defeated Harrison in the first round. Unfortunately, the 37-year-old suffered a knee injury that required surgery, leading to an extended layoff. Harrison has recovered from the damage and plans to fight again later this year.

Liam Harrison has various options for his next opponent. ‘Hitman’ could be matched up against another ranked bantamweight opponent or receive another world title shot. On April 21, Jonathan Haggerty shockingly dethroned Nong-O, which shook up the division. Safe to say, Haggerty vs. Harrison would be a must-see war for the bantamweight Muay Thai throne.

