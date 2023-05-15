Liam Harrison loved his experience from the spectator seats at ONE Fight Night 10

Liam Harrison is usually the one lacing up the gloves and performing in front of thousands of spectators, but he did quite the opposite at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video.

‘The Hitman’ was in attendance during ONE Championship’s on-site United States debut in Colorado, not as a fighter but as someone who got to enjoy the entire weekend’s festivities.

Harrison was part of the ONE Fight Night 10 fan meet at the sold-out 1stBank Center along with ONE strawweight world champion Jarred Brooks, ONE women’s atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet Todd, Danielle Kelly, Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida, and Colbey Northcutt.

The British star even got to partially host the Twitch stream that ONE Championship had for the event.

In an interview with the promotion, Harrison said that watching the card got him pumped up for his impending return to the circle.

Harrison also noted how commentator Mitch Chilson and ring announcer Dom Lau got him hyped up during the event:

"One of my favorite things was being sat ringside and being able to watch how much energy Mitch Chilson and Dom Lau put into what they do. I just sat there and watched how much energy they put into every single fight, from the first fight on the card to the main event. It was amazing to see.”

Harrison is recovering from a knee injury he suffered in his match against Nong-O Hama for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title at ONE on Prime Video 1 in August 2022. Since then, the 37-year-old has had surgery and looks poised to make his return to the circle this year.

ONE Fight Night 10 is available on replay for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

