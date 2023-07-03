Liam Harrison making absolutely sure he is ‘back to full strength’ before returning to fight

Brit striking icon Liam Harrison is not the kind of fighter that likes to spend time in between his fights reflecting on his wins and losses.

With over 100 fights under his belt, ‘The Hitman’ is a fountain of knowledge when it comes to the arts of kickboxing and Muay Thai. Unfortunately for the Leeds slugger, last time out he suffered a tough injury that kept him on the sidelines.

Now, he’s raring to return to the circle once he has recovered.

After his all-time classic comeback against Muangthai PK Saenchai, Harrison earned a fight with dominant bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama.

Losing the fight in the first round due to his opponent’s devastating leg strikes, the damage that was done to Harrison has had a lasting effect. Inactive since that fight at ONE on Prime Video 1 in August last year, Harrison has provided regular updates on his road back to full fitness.

In a recent interview with LastBSTN, he revealed that at this stage of his career, he knows he needs to be smart about knowing his body so as to not set himself back by coming back too early.

Though he has been itching to get back to full training and compete inside the circle once again, Liam Harrison is making the right decisions to make sure that when he is back, he’s back to his old self:

“I don’t want to rush it, I’m gonna take my time, [and] make sure my body gets back to full strength before I start pushing myself back in a position to start a fight camp.”

Watch the full interview below:

