Liam Harrison marvels at Superbon’s mechanical precision: “He can beat people with his technique and his skill”

For Liam Harrison’s money, there is arguably nobody more dangerous inside the Circle than Superbon Singha Mawynn.

On October 6, Superbon will return to the art of eight limbs for a clash with reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video. Superbon will look to once again strap 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold around his waist while Tawanchai will attempt to keep his momentum going after dispatching his last five opponents in impressive fashion.

Looking forward to the all-Thai superfight is British striking sensation, Liam Harrison. Speaking with the promotion, the ‘Hitman’ shared his thoughts on the bout, specifically the impeccable skill set of the former featherweight kickboxing king, Superbon.

“Superbon can beat people with his technique and his skill. Obviously, he’s got a dangerous head kick,” Harrison said.

Superbon will certainly have his work cut out for him against the 24-year-old striking sensation. Tawanchai has dispatched some of the most dangerous men in the sport over the last year and a half, including Saemapetch Fairtex, Niclas Larsen, Petchmorakot Petchyindee, and Jamal Yusupov.

Earlier this month, Tawanchai stepped out of his comfort zone and made his kickboxing debut under the ONE banner against former GLORY Kickboxing world champion Davit Kiria. Tawanchai landed a vicious third-round TKO, breaking Kiria’s arm with a nasty body kick in the process.

Will Tawanchai’s momentum carry him to the biggest win of his combat sports career, or will the unparalleled precision of Superbon be too much for him to overcome?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 15 live and for free in U.S. primetime on October 6.