Liam Harrison pleads with Jonathan Haggerty to “keep hold of that belt” until he recovers

Liam Harrison wants an all-British title showdown with ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty and is hoping that the 'The General' keeps the belt until he recovers from injury.

Currently sidelined as he recuperates from a knee injury, ‘Hitman’ is hoping to make his return to action in the last quarter of the year. If possible, Harrison is eyeing to get one fight under his belt before going for Jonathan Haggerty and his world title.

Liam Harrison shared to ONE Championship:

“He [Haggerty] needs to keep hold of that belt over his next couple of fights because he’s going to have some tough fights. I need to come back, win a fight, and get back into contention.”

Bad Company affiliate Liam Harrison, who is fighting out of Leeds in the United Kingdom, last fought in the circle in August 2022. He vied for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title then held by long-time champion Nong-O Hama.

His bid, however, did not last long as he could not go past the opening round after injuring his knee when Nong-O connected on a crushing leg kick. In an instant, Liam Harrison crashed to the canvas and was declared a no-go, forcing him to take a technical knockout defeat.

He has since had surgery on his injured knee and shared that he is having steady progress in his recovery.

Jonathan Haggerty, meanwhile, took the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title back in April by knocking out Nong-O in the opening round of their world title showdown at ONE Fight Night 9 on Prime Video in Thailand.

The win also thrust him to become a two-division ONE world champion after also holding the flyweight Muay Thai world title previously.

