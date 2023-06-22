Liam Harrison predicts ‘Fight of the Night’ at ONE Friday Fights 22

With a card stacked from top to bottom with elite striking match-ups, it’s fair to say Liam Harrison has his eye on a few barnburners at ONE Friday Fights 22.

The ‘Hitman’, a fountain of knowledge when it comes to the striking arts, has already given previews for some of the stellar fights coming up on June 23.

The Leeds dynamo has shed some light on the Muay Thai returns of Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong as well as the interim strawweight Muay Thai world championship rematch between Prajanchai and Sam-A.

But there’s another one that has his interest – a fight that he thinks can go on to be the ‘Fight of the Night’ this Friday.

Seksan Or Kwanmuang has put together a great winning streak throughout ONE Championship’s weekly series at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Searching for his fourth consecutive win and bonus, he takes on British striker Nathan Bendon who booked his place on the roster through the Road to ONE tournament in the UK.

While ONE Championship fans will be accustomed to watching Seksan compete following his recent win streak, Liam Harrison has raised a flag to not underestimate his fellow Brit.

In an interview with ONE Championship, he spoke about their contest and how it could go on to topple the other and better fights on the card.

He said:

“I think Nathan can cause Seksan a lot of problems. He hits very hard, and he’s very tough. He really wants to prove himself, and I think that fight has Fight of the Night written all over it.”

ONE Friday Fights 22 will air live and free via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel on June 23.

