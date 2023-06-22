Liam Harrison predicts the winner of Prajanchai Vs. Sam-A rematch at ONE Friday Fights 22

Two Muay Thai legends, Prajanchai P.K. Saenchai and Sam-A Gaiyanghadao will run back their instant classic this Friday (June 23) inside the east’s most famous arena, Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Nearly two years ago, ONE: Battleground delivered an epic clash between two of the biggest names in the history of the art of eight limbs. On that night, Prajanchai came out on top, scoring a unanimous decision victory in what was his debut for the promotion.

In less than 24 hours, they will run it back with Sam-A looking to even the score, potentially setting the stage for a trilogy between the two Muay Thai icons.

Ahead of their highly anticipated clash at ONE Friday Fights 22, one-time ONE world title challenger Liam Harrison shared his prediction for the contest.

“I saw Prajanchai fight Kompetch Sitsarawatsuer recently, and he looked very good. However, Sam-A is going to be out for revenge,” Harrison told ONE Championship. “But he isn’t getting any younger. He looked great at ONE Friday Fights 9 against Ryan Sheehan, but I am going for Prajanchai here.”

With more than 700 career wins between them, Prajanchai and Sam-A are two of the most respected and feared strikers in the history of the sport, but as ‘The Hitman’ said, Sam-A no longer has youth on his side. Now 39 years old, Sam-A is 11 years older than his opponent, a factor that will loom large in Harrison’s humble opinion

How do you see this showdown between two Thai legends playing out?

Fans in North America can catch all the action at ONE Friday Fights 22 live and for free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel on June 23.

Poll : 0 votes