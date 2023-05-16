Liam Harrison raves about electric atmosphere at ONE Fight Night 10: “Everyone was going a bit extra”

Liam Harrison believes the atmosphere at ONE Fight Night 10 was unlike any other ONE Championship event he has ever witnessed.

On May 5, ONE Championship made its long-awaited debut in the United States and needless to say, the event did not disappoint. Loaded with some of the biggest names in all of combat sports, ONE Fight Night 10 delivered action and intrigue from start to finish, capped off by an incredible ONE flyweight world title trilogy bout that saw Demetrious Johnson retain his belt against division rival Adriano Moraes.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Liam Harrison shared his thoughts on the historic event, suggesting that the raucous North American crowd made everyone, from fighters to officials, perform that much better.

“The atmosphere was a bit different than any other show,” Harrison said. “I could tell everyone was just that bit more excited, everyone was going to go that bit extra with their performances. I could even tell all the officials were more excited, too.”

ONE Fight Night 10 two more incredible ONE world title fights as ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci once again defended his gold strap in spectacular fashion, scoring a rear-naked choke submission against IBJJF world champion Osamah Almarwai.

In the co-main event of the evening, ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon earned his 12th-straight win in the art of eight limbs under the ONE Championship banner, finishing Mexico’s Edgar Tabares in the second round with an absolutely brutal elbow strike.

If you missed any of the action, or just want to relive one of the most epic nights in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 10 replay can be watched live via Amazon Prime Video in North America.

