Liam Harrison recalls the mindset behind his miraculous comeback against Muangthai

Liam Harrison reflected on his comeback win against Muangthai PK Saenchai.

After losing his first two ONE Championship fights, Harrison left the featherweight Muay Thai division and moved down to bantamweight. He defeated Mohammed Bin Mahmoud in his divisional debut, leading to a matchup against Muangthai in April 2022.

Similar to most of Harrison’s fights, the matchup against Muangthai ended up being a war. ‘Hitman’ was knocked down twice before bouncing back and knocking out his opponent in the first round. During a recent video posted on his Instagram, the Leeds native detailed his mindset during this action-packed round by saying:

“I just kept thinking all I need is one gap. That’s the reason why you don’t ever quit at anything in life because when it gets tough and if you preserve that’s usually when a little bit of magic happens and that’s what happened in that fight. He came in to finish me off and knock me down for that last time. The craziest round in combat sport history, five knockdowns in 90 seconds.”

Liam Harrison last fought in August 2022 against the former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama. Harrison was unable to dethrone Nong-O, suffering a first-round knockout by brutal leg kicks.

The damage sustained by Nong-O led to a severe knee injury that required surgery for Liam Harrison. He has since recovered and returned to training. ‘Hitman’ expects to fight again later this year, hoping to secure another world championship bout against the new ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty.

