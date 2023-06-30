Liam Harrison recalls what went through his mind in miraculous comeback against Muangthai

Liam Harrison detailed what was going on in his mind during his comeback win against Muangthai PK Saenchai.

In April 2022, ‘Hitman’ was coming off a near two and a half years layoff when he was matched up against Muangthai at ONE 156. At the time, Harrison had successfully won his first fight at bantamweight and looked to continue building momentum, which was easier said than done.

Within the first two minutes, Muangthai knocked down Harrison twice. ‘Hitman’ got up both times and bounced back with three knockdowns of his own, including the final one that ended the fight. During an interview on the NoContextSport podcast, the Leeds native discussed his miraculous comeback by saying:

“I got knocked down twice in the first round and then got up and then dropped him three times in the same round and won. It’s a weird one because it don’t hurt when you get dropped. I was stood there, and he threw a head kick, and I slightly misjudged it. I went to catch it, and I missed it, he just hit me straight on my f**king chin, and I remember being sat there, looking up at the lights like the f**k just happened, I thought I’d caught his kick.”

Liam Harrison continued:

“I stood back up and was like, get your sh*t together, and then he ran over the ring and launched himself at me and dropped me again. I’m on the floor twice in space of five seconds, and I thought to me, you better do something here. I got up, and I just went mental, and I dropped him three times and won.”

Liam Harrison utilized his comeback win against Muangthai to earn a ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title shot against then-world champion Nong-O Hama. Unfortunately for Harrison, things didn’t go as planned, leading to a first-round TKO loss after Nong-O landed several brutal leg kicks.

The damage done by Nong-O has left Liam Harrison sidelined since their world title bout in August 2022. ‘Hitman’ was forced to get surgery for a knee injury, which he’s since recovered from. The 3x Muay Thai world champion plans to return later this year, with his return fight possibly being against the new ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, Jonathan Haggerty.

