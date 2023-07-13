Liam Harrison reveals he’s been getting ‘quite good’ at improvising his training

With over twenty years under his belt competing in martial arts, Liam Harrison has shown no signs of slowing down.

Still competing at a high level at over 100 fights into his career, the ‘Hitman’ remains motivated to continue working on his overall skill set, sharpening his weapons, and putting on a show for the fans to inspire others.

There’s no better evidence for this than his social media platforms during the last year.

At ONE on Prime Video 1, Harrison suffered an injury during his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai title fight with Nong-O Hama, an incident that has kept him away from action.

During his lengthy recovery process, the Brit has proven that he can’t just sit on the sidelines, doing whatever he can to stay in the gym.

Alongside helping other fighters that work out at his gym and sharing his experience and tricks of the trade, ‘The Hitman’ has continued to keep himself in fighting shape, doing what he can to train without hurting his recovery process.

In an interview with LastBSTN on YouTube, Liam Harrison spoke about the adjustments that he has made to his training in order to stay active, proving that even with a severe leg injury, he isn’t going anywhere.

The Leeds striker said:

“So I’m just sat on the box smashing pads with my boxing coach, and you know what? I’m getting quite good at it. You can get some quite powerful [hooks and overhands] when you’re sat down and rotating and stuff. I’m not going insane, it’s quite fun, and I’m only doing it a couple of times a week just to keep some sort of base level of cardio.”

Watch the full interview below:

