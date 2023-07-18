Liam Harrison says competing at below 100 per cent a huge no-no: “Not a nice feeling”

With over 100 fights on his lengthy resume, Liam Harrison could write a book on the do's and don’ts of being a martial artist.

Having dedicated his life to the striking arts, the ‘Hitman’ has done it, and seen it all, from fighting in front of a few 100 fans or less to competing at the highest level on the biggest stages of martial arts.

Unfortunately for the veteran, the last year has been one of inactivity for himself, a person that doesn’t know the meaning of the word.

Suffering a rough injury during his fight at ONE on Prime Video 1 last year, Harrison has been out on the sidelines ever since. He is slowly recovering back to full health so that the comeback plans can start to form.

Though he may be eager to get right back in there and compete once again, the Brit knows his body well enough to understand when he needs time to heal and when he can return to action in ONE Championship.

Drawing from past experiences in an interview with LastBSTN on YouTube, Liam Harrison spoke about the dangers of going into fights knowing that you’re already compromised.

“Sometimes I go into fights where I’m not being 100 per cent, knowing that as well, and you think you’re already doubting yourself going ‘Oh man, wished I’ve never done that," said Harrison. "Wish I’d never done this’. It’s not nice to be stood there in front of someone who you know is an absolute animal or a beast, knowing you are not 100 per cent, not a nice feeling.” [8:03 onwards]

Watch the full interview below: