Liam Harrison says ‘discipline’ and ‘resilience’ the biggest challenges for up-and-coming fighters

When it comes to learning about the journey and experiences of a martial artist, you can’t ask for much better than Liam Harrison.

Though he is currently recovering from an injury that he suffered in his last contest inside the Circle, you can’t keep ‘The Hitman’ away from one of the true loves of his life.

If he isn’t preparing for a fight of his own, Harrison is usually found in the gym working on his overall game or helping to bring through the next generation of strikers from the UK.

With his head permanently focused in on what is happening in the world of striking, the British superstar provided some key breakdowns ahead of ONE Friday Fights 22, proving that he still has his finger very much on the pulse.

A fountain of knowledge and experience with over 100 fights under his belt, a young fighter couldn’t ask for a better mentor than someone who has been there and done it the hard way for years upon years.

In an interview with LastBSTN, Liam Harrison spoke about his work as a coach for fighters that wish to follow in his footsteps.

Having watched young fighters come and go throughout the gym doors with some keeping their heads down and getting to work and others never living up to their potential, he pointed out his biggest piece of advice for young fighters that want to make it as martial artists:

“Discipline. The biggest challenge for young fighters is discipline. You need to have discipline, and you need to have resilience. You need to be the first one through the gym doors, and the last one to leave.”

