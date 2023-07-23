Liam Harrison says he could have easily “wept away and quit” after devastating knee injury

Liam Harrison knows he could have just called it quits after suffering a devastating knee injury, but that’s just not his style.

With nearly 25 years of combat sports experience under his belt, nobody could blame the Englishman for walking away from the sport. ‘Hitman’ has nothing left to prove as one of the most accomplished fighters coming out of the UK, but for Liam Harrison, going out due to an injury was never in the cards.

Harrison said on his YouTube channel:

“I must say, I've been mentally strong because I could have easily wept away and just quit... But I've kept myself mentally strong and given myself a goal to focus on, giving myself little goals.”

Watch the video below:

Liam Harrison hasn’t fought since suffering a devastating leg kick KO against former ONE world champion Nong-O Hama at ONE on Prime Video 1 in August 2022. Still working his way back, ‘Hitman’ hopes to make his long-awaited return to the ONE Championship ring this October.

No potential opponents have been announced thus far, but reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty has expressed interest in headlining the promotion’s first-ever UK event with Harrison.

Harrison could also seek a potential rematch with the man who took him out in his last appearance, Nong-O.

‘Hitman’ carries with him an impressive resume, boasting 90 career victories, and is a former three-time Muay Thai world champion. Before coming up short in his lone ONE world title bid against Nong-O, Liam Harrison scored the comeback of the year against ‘Elbow Zombie’ Muangthai PK.Saenchai at ONE 156.

Watch Liam Harrison vs. Muangthai PK.Saenchai below: