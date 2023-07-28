Liam Harrison says he’s got to be "sensible" to ensure he doesn’t "mess his career up"

Over the last year, Liam Harrison has needed to make full use of his experience.

With over 100 fights under his belt throughout his career of over 20 years, the ‘Hitman’ is a certified veteran of martial arts.

Whilst he is usually putting all of his years spent in the gym and competing around the world into practice inside the circle, it has benefited him in a different way recently.

Suffering a substantial leg injury in his last fight at ONE on Prime Video 1, the Brit was forced to take some serious time out in order to recover.

Though he has been itching for a long time to get back in action or even back into full training, Harrison knows his body and where he needs to be to compete at the highest level at this stage in his career.

Sitting on the sidelines, he has done everything he can to stay sharp and focused whilst rehabilitating his injuries to make sure that when he returns, there are no long-term lasting effects.

In a recent video posted on his YouTube channel, Liam Harrison gave fans an insight into what he has been doing, detailing his injuries and plotting his comeback.

During the video, Harrison spoke about the patience and restraint that he had to put into practice to produce a full recovery, rather than getting ahead of himself, and taking a step back in ONE Championship:

“I just don't want to rush into it and look stupid, cause obviously if I hurt myself again, I'm gonna mess my career up. So, I've got to be sensible, which is difficult sometimes, but I just wanna get back in there.”

Watch the full video below: