Liam Harrison says Jonathan Haggerty needs to be ‘at the top of his game’

Former ONE world title challenger ‘Hitman’ Liam Harrison knows what it’s like to be in the ring with reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama. The two spent a very brief time together in a highly anticipated fight that ended after Harrison suffered a fight-ending knee injury just minutes into the first round.

Heading into ONE Fight Night 9’s main event this weekend between the defending champion Nong-O and his challenger, former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty, Harrison had a few thoughts to share.

Speaking to The MMA Superfan in a recent interview, Harrison talked about what it was like facing Nong-O, and gave Haggerty some advice.

The British legend said:

“It’s tough because Nong-O is good at everything, he’s got great timing, great power in his kicks, he’s got knockout punches, he can do everything. Jonathan just has to be at the top of his game and just frock off into the wind and just go for it.”

Catch the full interview below:

Nong-O will put the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title on the line against Jonathan Haggerty in the main event of ONE Fight Night 9, which takes place this Friday, April 21, at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The event will be broadcast live and for free to fans in the United States and Canada via an active Prime Video subscription.

Harrison, who is Haggerty’s countryman from the United Kingdom, says he will be rooting for ‘The General’, even though he thinks Nong-O will likely end the night still champion.

