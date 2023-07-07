Liam Harrison says light training still ‘a little bit harder’ after injury

Quitting does not exist in Liam Harrison’s dictionary, especially in the situation he is in right now.

The multi-time world champion suffered one of the worst injuries of his career when he challenged then-ONE bantamweight Muay Thai king Nong-O Hama at ONE on Prime Video 1 in August last year.

Just past the two-minute mark of their scheduled five-round war, his knee collapsed to Nong-O’s chopping leg kicks. Now almost a year since that forgettable bout, the 37-year-old still finds himself fighting to full fitness.

Though it has been a challenging time for the English superstar, he admits that time off has helped him learn to adapt in the face of adversity.

While his knee recovers from surgery, Liam Harrison has tried a variety of ways to continue training. Boxing from a seated position is one method he has learned to work around his injury.

He has tried to make progress as he eyes a return in the latter half of 2023 but admits that a little bit of pain still exists whenever he attempts to take his training to the next level.

In an interview with LastBSTN, the bantamweight Muay Thai star said:

“I can stand up doing that (boxing) now as well, but it's a little bit harder. But yeah, anything I can do, just to keep my mind in good [spirits].”

Watch the full interview here:

With his mind in a relatively better place than it was almost a year ago, Liam Harrison will continue racing against time, sharpen his tools, and ensure he is 100 percent fight-ready when he receives his next assignment under the ONE Championship banner.

