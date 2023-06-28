Liam Harrison says Nico Carrillo’s ‘good IQ’ paved the way to victory

Liam Harrison thinks Nico Carrillo’s intelligence helped him secure a massive win in last week’s ONE Friday Fights 22.

The multi-time Muay Thai world champion commended the Scotsman for his brilliant second-round knockout of Muangthai PK Saenchai inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on June 23.

‘King of the North’ delivered chopping leg kicks throughout the opening round before letting his fists and elbows do the damage in the second stanza.

The decision to switch targets allowed him to drop the Thai thrice – twice with his elbows and once with a one-two combo – on his way to a TKO at 1:23 of the round.

In an Instagram Story uploaded after the spectacle, Harrison analyzed Nico Carrillo’s display from the start to the match-winning operation.

He said:

“He showed good IQ tonight, the catches, the sweeps. He was off balance a bit on him. But if you looked at how he settled the elbow that knocked him out, he caught the leg and started going forward, and the referee breaking up. He was pulling him backwards so he can take as many steps as you want, pulled him backward, pulled him in the elbow.”

Watch the video below:

The win upped the Deachkalek Muay Thai Academy athlete’s promotional record to 2-0, following a solid TKO against Turk slugger Furkan Karabag in his debut at ONE Friday Fights 13.

Furthermore, Nico Carrillo earned himself a six-figure contract with ONE Championship, and he’d surely turn heads when he returns to compete against some of the best names in the talent-filled bantamweight Muay Thai division on the grandest stage of the organization.

ONE Friday Fights 22 is available on ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel.

