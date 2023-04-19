Liam Harrison says Nong-O knows how to win fights even when he’s down

If there’s someone extremely familiar with Nong-O Hama, it has to be Liam Harrison. The British star has studied Nong-O extensively and even challenged the Thai legend for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title in 2022.

This time, Harrison will be on the sidelines when Nong-O defends his gold against former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty at ONE Fight Night 9 this Friday, April 21.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan, ‘Hitman’ described just how difficult it is to fight against the reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion.

Harrison, to drive his points home, used Nong-O’s world title defenses against Rodlek PK Saenchai and Alaverdi Ramazanov, both of which ended in third-round knockouts:

“Against Rodlek, he was having a bit of a hard time, taking some heavy punches and heavy leg kicks, and midway through round three, he changed it up and knocked Rodlek out and he did it against Alaverdi as well.”

Those victories over Rodlek and Ramazanov are just part of Nong-O’s incredible 10-0 record in ONE Championship, as well as the current streak of five straight knockout wins.

Nong-O could push that incredible streak to 11 straight wins if he gets past Haggerty in their match at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Jonathan Haggerty, though, is also enjoying a solid run of form with three straight wins. ‘The General’ is coming off a decision win over Russian slugger Vladimir Kuzmin to set up his world title challenge against the Muay Thai icon.

ONE Fight Night 9 is ONE Championship’s fourth Amazon card of the year and will be streamed live and for free on Prime Video in North America.

Watch Harrison's entire interview below:

