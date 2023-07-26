Liam Harrison says opportunity to work with "great team" and "great trainers" backbone to Muay Thai success

Liam Harrison is one of the best competitors in the world when it comes to career longevity in martial arts.

With over 100 fights under his belt, 'Hitman' is still hungry for more and competing at the highest level with over 20 years in the game.

Even with the devastating injury that he suffered last time out at ONE on Prime Video 1, the fire still burns inside the Brit to get back in the ring.

Doing everything he can to ensure that he makes a comeback without losing a step, Harrison has patiently planned out his recovery process one move at a time.

On top of his ability to constantly evolve and the motivation to stay sharp at all times, the striking veteran credits his longevity to the people who he has surrounded himself with.

As he looks to do the same for the next generation of strikers who are looking to follow in his footsteps, Liam Harrison spoke about the benefits of having like-minded individuals in the corner during an interview with ONE Championship:

“We are all training together under one roof. I’ve had a great team around me here. And obviously, I trained a lot in Thailand. I’ve always had great trainers around me over there who always looked out for me.”

With a great base of support and fighters and coaches who will continue to push him at this point in his career, Harrison is still evolving as a martial artist.

If there’s one thing that the last year has proven, it’s that he is far from done yet, as ‘Hitman’ starts to put plans in place for his return to competition.