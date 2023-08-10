Liam Harrison says overthinking is the ‘worst thing a fighter can do’ in a fight

With over 100 fights under his belt in a career that has lasted over 20 years, there aren’t many things that can surprise Liam Harrison when he steps inside the circle or the ring.

Dedicating his life to the fight game, the ‘Hitman’ is at his happiest when he is in the gym or stepping on the global stage to compete.

Even through the last year of his career where he has been sat on the sidelines, the Brit has kept himself busy.

Whether it’s keeping himself in shape without stunting his recovery process, helping the next generation of fighters that he shared the mats with or breaking down fights and tape, Harrison’s brain constantly revolves around martial arts.

That being said, he is a fountain of knowledge for young fighters hoping to pick his brain about what to do and what not to do when competing at the highest level in ONE Championship.

On a recent YouTube short posted by Fight Energy Films, the Leeds striker drew from his own experiences to offer some crucial advice for anyone that hopes to make it to the top of the mountain.

Speaking about preparations for a fight, Liam Harrison stressed the importance of everything being second nature and muscle memory by the time you step inside the ring so that you aren’t a step behind your opponent in there:

“The worst thing a fighter can do is 'think.' All your thinking should have been done in the gym. All your game plan has to be done in the gym. All your thinking, all your thoughts, how are you going to do this, how are you going to do that. When you get in the ring it's just reacting, you're reacting to what's happening.”

Watch the full video below: