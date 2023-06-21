Liam Harrison says Prajanchai win depends on his motivation after Joseph Lasiri loss

Muay Thai superstar Liam Harrison doesn’t see Prajanchai PK Saenchai slipping to a defeat when he competes for the interim strawweight Muay Thai world championship strap against Sam-A Gaiyanghadao in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 22.

The Leeds striker, however, believes it will depend on whether he’s completely picked himself up from his unfortunate defeat to Joseph Lasiri last year.

That evening at ONE 157, the then-defending king was forced to quit on the stools at the end of round three after taking too much damage from Italian-Moroccan sensation Lasiri.

The man known to many as ‘The Hurricane’ stormed forward with punches in bunches, and a hook-straight-hook-uppercut combination at the end of the third stanza all but sealed his world title victory.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Liam Harrison dissected the headliner affair in Lumpinee Boxing Stadium this Friday.

He said:

“This is a big rematch between these two, but I think Prajanchai won pretty comfortably in their first fight. He knocked Sam-A down, so he definitely has an advantage. I think it depends on how Prajanchai comes back after the loss to Joseph Lasiri.”

Lasiri, who resides in Milan, has sat out of competition since his bout against Rodtang Jitmuangnon last November due to an injury. That forced the Singapore-based organization to introduce an interim belt.

Thankfully, two world-class fighters with some history were more than ready to steal Lasiri’s thunder.

Prajanchai met Sam-A at ONE: Battleground in July 2021, gaining the ONE gold from the latter’s grasp with an all-out attacking display.

The two will now collide in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 22, available live via ONE Championship’s YouTube page this June 23.

Poll : 0 votes