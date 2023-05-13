Liam Harrison says recent firefights in ONE have made him ‘jealous’ and ‘hungry’ for return

Liam Harrison recently took a trip to Broomfield, Colorado to get an up-close glimpse of ONE Championship’s US debut card, ONE Fight Night 10, last Friday, May 5.

Live from the sold-out 1stBank Center, the night was full of great contests and highlight reel finishes that got ‘The Hitman’ itching to step back inside the Circle.

In August last year, Harrison challenged Nong-O Hama for the bantamweight Muay Thai world championship. Unfortunately, he came up short.

Losing the fight in the first round due to an injury to his leg, ‘The Hitman’ has been going through a lengthy recovery process to get himself back into fighting shape for a return to the Circle.

Anyone that pays attention to his Instagram page will know that this hasn’t been easy for Harrison, who simply loves to grind it out at the gym on a daily basis. He still continues to train, though, but in a more calculated approach to avoid making his injury any worse.

In attendance for ONE Fight Night 10 with a huge potential fight with the new bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty on the horizon, Liam Harrison spoke about not being able to compete in an interview with South China Morning Post:

“The rehab is slow but I’m getting there, and like I said I’m jealous of watching all these today. But it’s making me that hungry even more, [as I] want to get myself back in there and get back amongst it.”

Watch the full interview below:

Immediately after Jonathan Haggerty shocked the world at ONE Fight Night 9 by stopping Nong-O, Harrison put the message out there, calling for a huge all-British world championship clash once he is back to full fitness.

