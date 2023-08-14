Liam Harrison says Rodtang is ‘a f****** beast’ but absolutely ducking Superlek

British striker Liam Harrison is high on the abilities of ONE Muay Thai champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon, but believes until recently he has been avoiding a showdown with fellow Thai superstar Superlek Kiatmoo9.

‘Hitman’ shared this in an interview on the Summit 1G Twitch Stream earlier this year, where he highlighted that at this point of their careers, Rodtang and Superlek should make the fight that everybody wanted to see happen.

37-year-old Liam Harrison said:

“Don’t get me wrong, Rodtang’s a f*cking G. Rodtang’s a f*cking beast but he’s dodging Superlek. He’s dodging him.”

Check out the interview below:

Superlek has been the No. 1 contender to Rodtang’s ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title for quite some time now, but it was only recently that it was announced that they are going to collide in a championship showdown.

The venue will be ONE Friday Fights 34 on September 22 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok. ‘The Iron Man’ will stake his flyweight Muay Thai gold against ‘The Kicking Machine,’ who is the division’s kickboxing king, in a champion-versus-champion clash.

The fight will be the sixth defense of Rodtang of the world title he won in August 2019. His most recent defense came back in May in the United States, where he knocked out Mexican challenger Edgar Tabares in the second round.

Superlek, for his part, will have an opportunity to become a two-sport ONE world champion in the scheduled match with Rodtang. It will be the fifth fight of the Kiatmoo9 Gym standout for this year alone.

Liam Harrison, meanwhile, is still in the process of recovering after injuring his knee in his last fight in August 2022. But he is expecting to be back competing before this year ends.